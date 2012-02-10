* Sees flat or slight positive mature-market sales trend in
2012
* Growth in emerging markets to slow, but remain strong
* Q4 core EBIT 1.88 bln SEK, just above forecast
* Shares up 4 pct, biggest European blue-chip gainer
By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom
STOCKHOLM, Feb 10 Assa Abloy,
the world's biggest lock maker, sees brighter prospects in its
long-suffering European and U.S. markets this year as frozen
demand for building renovation starts to thaw.
The Sweden-based company whose products range from household
locks to advanced digital entrance systems, has been squeezed by
sharp cuts in public spending across Europe in recent quarters
with growth primarily coming from emerging markets such as
China.
Conditions have also remained subdued in the U.S. building
market although architects are forecasting a mild rise in
construction spending there this year.
"I am more optimistic than I was three months ago as regards
both Europe and the United States. I think there is a thawing
going on. I don't want to quantify it, but the sentiment is more
positive," Chief Executive Johan Molin said on Friday.
The company, which makes locks under brands such as Yale,
said the business as a whole remained affected by financial
market uncertainty and budget cuts in many countries. But sales
in mature markets could be slightly higher this year.
"Maintenance and new construction ... has been held back
many years now, so there is a pent up demand," Molin said.
"What we are seeing now, above all, is more life in the
renovation business. It will be a while longer before new
buildings are added."
Swedish industrial peers have been more cautious, expecting
Europe to be weak, even if the United States has picked up.
Shares Assa, a rival to U.S. groups Ingersoll-Rand
and Stanley Black & Decker, were 4 percent higher at
1451 GMT, the biggest gainers on the FTSEEurofirst
index of blue-chip stocks.
Credit Suisse analyst Andre Kukhnin said in a research note
that the company's outlook was reassuring after what looked like
a solid fourth quarter.
He said the market had been expecting no growth for Assa
Abloy's EMEA and Americas divisions this year, paving the way
for small increases in analysts' estimates for the group.
Fourth-earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose a sixth
to 1.88 billion crowns ($284 million), excluding one-off items,
driven by emerging markets. That compared with a forecast for
1.86 billion in a Reuters poll.
CHINA WARNING
Molin warned that high-growth China, part of an Asian
business which accounts for about a fifth of Assa's sales, was
cooling. He said Assa had 20 percent growth in China in the
fourth quarter.
"But I fear that this can come to an end. We cannot live in
isolation in some sort of bubble where we grow 20 percent while
the construction market is going down," he said, noting that the
housing market was slowing.
In a sign of spluttering domestic demand in China, data on
Friday showed imports crumbling to their lowest in more than two
years.
Assa Abloy, whose fourth-quarter sales rose to a record 11.7
billion crowns, versus an expected 11.5 billion, said organic
sales picked up in the final months of last year to reach 4
percent compared with 2 percent in the preceding quarter.
In response to earlier lacklustre growth in Europe and North
America, Assa is in the process of shutting 17 production
facilities. It booked a related charge of 1.42 billion crowns
for the restructuring in the quarter.
The company proposed to raise its dividend to 4.5 crowns
from 4 crowns, in line with expectations.