* Q2 organic sales +3 pct vs consensus +1.8 pct
* EBIT 1.97 bln SEK vs consensus 1.94 bln
(Adds detail, background)
STOCKHOLM, July 19 Assa Abloy, the
world's biggest lock maker, said on Friday its core sales had
stabilised in the weak European market as it posted a rise in
second-quarter operating profit that matched expectations.
Assa, whose products range from household locks to advanced
digital entrance systems, said turnover before acquisitions was
up 3 percent year-on-year, beating a forecast in a Reuters poll
for 2 percent, after a drop in the first quarter.
"It is particularly pleasing that North and South America
and Asia showed good growth, while Europe stabilised at around
zero," Chief Executive Jan Molin said in a statement.
In the first quarter, core sales shrank in Europe.
The Swedish group generates half of sales in crisis-hit
Europe and another third in North America, where the market is
recovering from a housing bust. It has grown rapidly in emerging
markets, helped by a high acquisition pace.
"My assessment is that the outlook is unchanged, with a
continuing weak world economy affected by the budget cutbacks
that many countries are making," Molin said.
"It is therefore of the utmost importance that Assa Abloy
should continue its expansion on the new markets, which are
expected to go on growing well, and that our investments in new
products and market presence are sustained."
Operating profit rose to 1.97 billion crowns ($299 million)
from a year-ago 1.89 billion, against a forecast 1.94 billion.
A rival to U.S. Ingersoll-Rand and Stanley Black &
Decker, Assa, which aims to double sales in emerging
markets to half its revenues by 2025, targets 5 percent organic
growth over a business cycle.
The American Institute of Architects' architecture billings
index, a gauge of U.S. construction activity that hints about
Assa's future volumes there, indicated a modest growth in demand
in May.
($1 = 6.5988 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)