STOCKHOLM Feb 10 Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lock maker, posted a marginally bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter core earnings on Friday and said it expected stable development in mature markets this year despite the euro zone debt crisis.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.88 billion Swedish crowns ($284.06 million) excluding one-off items from a year-ago 1.61 billion to come in above the mean forecast of 1.86 billion in a Reuters poll of 17 analysts. ($1 = 6.6183 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)