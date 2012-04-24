* Mature European, US markets to stabilise in 2012
* Economic growth to moderate in new markets
* Q1 EBIT 1.66 bln SEK vs consensus fcast 1.64 bln
* Shares fall 2.5 pct
STOCKHOLM, April 24 Sweden's Assa Abloy
, the world's biggest lockmaker, said it faced a
tougher year than expected as key growth markets beyond Europe
and North America slowed in the first quarter.
The firm, whose products range from household locks to
advanced digital entrance systems, has been squeezed by sharp
cuts in public spending across Europe with growth primarily
driven by expanding emerging markets such as China.
But it said on Tuesday that while long-suffering mature
markets - where it still has the bulk of business - stabilised
in the first quarter, sales growth more than halved in emerging
markets, depressing its shares.
China was hit by lower new building activity, the rival to
U.S. groups Ingersoll-Rand and Stanley Black & Decker
said.
Chinese GDP growth slowed more than expected in the first
quarter to its slowest pace since the global financial crisis,
putting the country on track for its slowest rate of annual
growth in a decade.
"The world economy is forecast to remain weak for the rest
of the year," Chief Executive Johan Molin said.
"On the mature markets stable economic development with
unchanged weak growth is expected, while economic growth on the
new markets is expected to be less strong than before."
Group sales were up 25 percent in the quarter to 10.8
billion crowns, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll and
mainly on the back of acquisitions. Organic growth accounted for
3 percent, a slowdown from 4 percent in the fourth quarter and a
year-earlier 6 percent.
So far in April, organic growth is up 5 percent, Molin told
an analyst conference.
Operating profit at the company, which makes locks under
brands such as Yale, stood at 1.66 billion crowns ($245 million)
against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.64
billion before one-offs.
"Mature markets (are) OK but risks in China have increased,"
Danske Bank analyst Oscar Stjerngren said.
"It is somewhat worrying that organic growth in Asia only
came in at 3 percent. This, in combination with the outlook
statement, increases the risk that Assa will suffer more than
expected from the slowdown in China," he said in a note.
Shares in Assa, which have been on a roll in recent months
to reach an all-time-high of 211 crowns early this month, were
down 2.5 percent at 1403 GMT.
