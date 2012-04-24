* Mature European, US markets to stabilise in 2012

* Economic growth to moderate in new markets

* Q1 EBIT 1.66 bln SEK vs consensus fcast 1.64 bln

* Shares fall 2.5 pct (Recasts lead, adds CEO, analyst, shares, detail, background)

By Anna Ringstrom and Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, April 24 Sweden's Assa Abloy , the world's biggest lockmaker, said it faced a tougher year than expected as key growth markets beyond Europe and North America slowed in the first quarter.

The firm, whose products range from household locks to advanced digital entrance systems, has been squeezed by sharp cuts in public spending across Europe with growth primarily driven by expanding emerging markets such as China.

But it said on Tuesday that while long-suffering mature markets - where it still has the bulk of business - stabilised in the first quarter, sales growth more than halved in emerging markets, depressing its shares.

China was hit by lower new building activity, the rival to U.S. groups Ingersoll-Rand and Stanley Black & Decker said.

Chinese GDP growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter to its slowest pace since the global financial crisis, putting the country on track for its slowest rate of annual growth in a decade.

"The world economy is forecast to remain weak for the rest of the year," Chief Executive Johan Molin said.

"On the mature markets stable economic development with unchanged weak growth is expected, while economic growth on the new markets is expected to be less strong than before."

Group sales were up 25 percent in the quarter to 10.8 billion crowns, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll and mainly on the back of acquisitions. Organic growth accounted for 3 percent, a slowdown from 4 percent in the fourth quarter and a year-earlier 6 percent.

So far in April, organic growth is up 5 percent, Molin told an analyst conference.

Operating profit at the company, which makes locks under brands such as Yale, stood at 1.66 billion crowns ($245 million) against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.64 billion before one-offs.

"Mature markets (are) OK but risks in China have increased," Danske Bank analyst Oscar Stjerngren said.

"It is somewhat worrying that organic growth in Asia only came in at 3 percent. This, in combination with the outlook statement, increases the risk that Assa will suffer more than expected from the slowdown in China," he said in a note.

Shares in Assa, which have been on a roll in recent months to reach an all-time-high of 211 crowns early this month, were down 2.5 percent at 1403 GMT.

($1 = 6.7763 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Patrick Lannin and David Cowell)