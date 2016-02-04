A supporter of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange holds a placard during a gathering outside the Ecuador embassy in London, Britain June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Files

LONDON British police said on Thursday they will arrest WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he leaves the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Assange who took refuge with the Ecuadorians in June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden said he will leave the embassy if a UN panel investigating his case rules against him.

"The warrant is still in place. If he leaves the embassy we will make every effort to arrest him," a spokesman for the British police said.

Assange is wanted in Sweden for questioning over allegations of rape in 2010 which the Australian denies.

