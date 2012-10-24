MOSCOW Oct 24 Ecuador is worried about the
health of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and has asked Britain
to guarantee him safe passage from its London embassy to a
hospital if he needs medical treatment, a senior Ecuadorean
diplomat said in Moscow.
"Assange has grown noticeably thinner, and we are very
concerned about his health," Voice of Russia radio quoted Vice
Foreign Minister Marco Albuja Martinez as saying in comments
confirmed by the Ecuadorean embassy in Moscow.
"If he falls ill we will have to choose between two
alternatives: to treat Assange in the embassy or hospitalise
him," Albuja Martinez said on Tuesday. "This is a very serious
situation and it can affect Assange's human rights."
Britain's Foreign Office said it had no immediate comment on
the remarks.
Assange, whose whistleblowing website angered the United
States by releasing thousands of U.S. diplomatic cables, was
arrested in December 2010 on an extradition warrant from Sweden
where he is wanted for questioning over allegations of rape and
sexual assault made by two women.
He denies wrongdoing and says he fears that if he is
extradited to Sweden he could be transferred to the United
States where he could face criminal charges punishable by death.
The 41-year-old Australian broke the conditions of his bail
when he entered the Ecuadorean embassy in London in June shortly
after running out of legal options to avoid being sent to
Sweden. He was later granted diplomatic asylum by Ecuador,
remains at the embassy and would risk arrest if he leaves.
Ecuador has asked the British Foreign Office for a document
that would enable Assange to enter hospital safely if necessary
and return to the embassy with refugee status, the Voice of
Russia quoted Albuja Martinez as saying.
"Britain has not yet given assent to this request, but is
considering its decision," he said.
Ecuador was pleased that Britain "did not reject it
outright", he was quoted as saying of the request. "We will not
put pressure on them and will patiently await an answer, so that
Assange can receive medical treatment if necessary."