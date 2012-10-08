* Assange's move to shelter in embassy broke bail conditions
* Judge says guarantors knew risk of his absconding was high
* Wikileaks leaking of U.S. cables angered Washington
By Isla Binnie
LONDON, Oct 8 Nine people who put up bail for
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, including two members of the
British aristocracy and a Nobel Prize winner, were ordered to
pay 93,000 pounds ($150,000) on Monday after Assange took refuge
in Ecuador's embassy.
The guarantors - who include Nobel prize-winning biologist
John Sulston - are liable for part of the 140,000 pound bail fee
they pledged, Westminster Magistrate's Court ruled.
They were given until Nov. 6 to pay up.
Assange, whose whistleblowing website angered the United
States by releasing thousands of U.S. diplomatic cables, was
arrested in December 2010 on an extradition warrant from Sweden
where he is wanted for questioning over allegations of rape and
sexual assault made by two women.
He denies wrongdoing and says he fears that if he is
extradited to Sweden he could be transferred to the United
States where he could face criminal charges punishable by death.
The 41-year-old Australian broke the conditions of his bail
when he entered the Ecuadorean embassy in June shortly after
running out of legal options to avoid being sent to Sweden. He
was later granted diplomatic asylum by Ecuador.
"Having seen and heard from the sureties, I cannot avoid
taking some account of their integrity," Judge Howard Riddle
said of the nine guarantors.
"I accept that they trusted Mr Assange to surrender himself
as required. I accept that they followed the proceedings and
made necessary arrangements to remain in contact with him," he
said.
"However, they failed in their basic duty, to ensure his
surrender. They must have understood the risk and the concerns
of the courts.
"Both this court and the High Court assessed that there were
substantial grounds to believe the defendant would abscond, and
that the risk could only be met by stringent conditions
including the sureties."
Vaughan Smith - one of the nine, who housed Assange for 13
months after his arrest - argued for the entire group in court
last week. He had said it should pay no money at all because the
case had dragged on for much longer than expected and Assange
had not warned the group's members before entering the embassy.
Each guarantor must now pay between 3,500 and 15,000 pounds,
having originally pledged between 5,000 and 20,000 pounds.
Three submitted details of their financial means, which were
taken into consideration by the court.
"Nobody wants to lose 12,000 pounds and though my family may
now live less comfortably, at least we will be able to live with
ourselves," Smith told Reuters afterwards.
"We believe that we have done the right thing and have no
regrets for having supported Julian Assange."