BRIEF-GigaLane signs contract worth 7.58 bln won
* Says it signed 7.58 billion won contract with Xiamen Xindeco Ltd, to provide etching equipment
WARSAW Nov 14 Eastern Europe's top software maker Asseco Poland does not rule out launching its approved share buyback this year, Chief Executive Adam Goral said on Monday.
Earlier this month, the company won a reluctant backing from its shareholders for buyback worth up 450 million zlotys ($140.6 million). ($1 = 3.200 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee