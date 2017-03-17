WARSAW, March 17 Eastern Europe's largest software maker, Asseco Poland, said on Friday it plans to pay out a dividend of almost 250 million zlotys ($62.45 million) in total or 3.01 zlotys per share on its 2016 net profit.

* Asseco Poland's net profit fell to 301 million zlotys in 2016 from 365 million in 2015, the company said late on Thursday.

* From 2015 profit Asseco also paid out dividend of 3.01 zlotys per share. ($1 = 4.0032 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)