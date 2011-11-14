BRIEF-GigaLane signs contract worth 7.58 bln won
* Says it signed 7.58 billion won contract with Xiamen Xindeco Ltd, to provide etching equipment
WARSAW Nov 14 Eastern Europe's top software maker Asseco Poland plans to pay a dividend of 170-200 million zlotys ($53.1-$62.5 million) from this year's earnings, Chief Executive Adam Goral said on Monday. ($1 = 3.200 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
* Says it signed 7.58 billion won contract with Xiamen Xindeco Ltd, to provide etching equipment
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee