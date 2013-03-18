WARSAW, March 18 Eastern Europe's top software
maker Asseco Poland reported a 7 percent fall in 2012
net earnings on Monday due to lower margins, although the figure
was better than expected.
The company, which had built up its position by snapping up
rivals around Europe, said its net profit last year stood at 370
million zlotys ($116.67 million) compared to 355 million
expected by analysts.
Its earnings in the last three months of last year stood at
92 million zlotys, according to Reuters calculations.
($1 = 3.1714 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Chris Borowski)