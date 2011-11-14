BRIEF-GigaLane signs contract worth 7.58 bln won
* Says it signed 7.58 billion won contract with Xiamen Xindeco Ltd, to provide etching equipment
WARSAW Nov 14 Eastern Europe's top software maker Asseco Poland has seen its backlog rise 144 percent year-on-year to 4.655 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion) at the end of the third quarter, Chief Executive Adam Goral said on Monday.
The jump was partially achieved thanks to Asseco's purchase of Israeli rival Formula Systems last year for $145 million to tap business in Israel, Canada, Japan and the United States. ($1 = 3.200 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee