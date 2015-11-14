WARSAW Nov 14 Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's largest software maker, reported a bigger than expected 19 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, mainly thanks to revenue growth at the group's Israeli business Formula , Asseco said late on Friday.

The group booked a net profit of 101.6 million zlotys ($25.8 million) compared to 88 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

Sales at Asseco, Europe's sixth biggest software provider, rose 18 percent year-on-year to 1.755 billion, outperforming market expectations of 1.676 billion.

The group, operating in 40 countries around the world, closed the third quarter with an order backlog of 6.85 billion zlotys, 13 percent more than at the end of the first half of 2015. ($1 = 3.9430 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)