WARSAW Nov 14 Asseco Poland, Eastern
Europe's largest software maker, reported a bigger than expected
19 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, mainly thanks to
revenue growth at the group's Israeli business Formula
, Asseco said late on Friday.
The group booked a net profit of 101.6 million zlotys
($25.8 million) compared to 88 million forecast in a Reuters
poll.
Sales at Asseco, Europe's sixth biggest software provider,
rose 18 percent year-on-year to 1.755 billion, outperforming
market expectations of 1.676 billion.
The group, operating in 40 countries around the world,
closed the third quarter with an order backlog of 6.85 billion
zlotys, 13 percent more than at the end of the first half of
2015.
($1 = 3.9430 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)