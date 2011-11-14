(Wraps Asseco stories, adds CEO comment, background)

* CEO says may launch buyback this year

* Management to propose PLN 170-200 mln dividend payout in 2012

* Eyes takeover targets among Polish software integrators

By Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, Nov 14 Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's top software maker, said on Monday it might launch a share buyback this year and posted a less than expected fall in third-quarter profit, lifting its shares.

Shareholders at Asseco, which has built market share in recent years after a takeover spree in Europe, voted for the buyback of up to 450 million zlotys ($141 million) last month, with the aim of halting a share price slump.

"I do not exclude that we will start the buyback this year," Chief Executive Adam Goral told a news conference. "Everything depends on the share price but we are technically ready."

Shares in Asseco, valued at $1.15 billion, were up almost 2 percent, outperforming a rising WIG20 index. The stock has shed 11 percent in the past year.

Asseco's third-quarter net profit fell 2 percent to 108 million zlotys, helped by a 22-million zlotys one-off from a revaluation of the group's Israeli assets.

Goral added the buyback will be for the full 450 million unless new takeover targets occur.

Asseco's acquisitions have extended its operations beyond its banking industry origins and helped it weather recent financial storms.

But margins suffered, especially at its foreign units, with Asseco's key contract with lender PKO BP also coming into a lower-margin maintenance phase.

Asseco's takeover drive has cooled since it secured control of Israeli rival Formula Systems last year for $145 million.

The software maker, which ranks itself among Europe's top 10, now eyes takeovers among local software integrators to build a holding of six to seven peers with a combined prospective annual net profit of around 30 million zlotys.

"We are close to one buy, which will help us start the holding," Goral said. He added the first two purchases could be achieved by next March.

The company, which boasts an order backlog of 4.655 billion zlotys, is planning a dividend of 170-200 million zlotys from its 2011 profit. ($1 = 3.200 Polish Zlotys) (Editing by David Cowell)