WARSAW Nov 14 Asseco Poland SA,
Eastern Europe's top software maker, reported a drop in
third-quarter earnings, suffering from lower margins at its
numerous European businesses, it said late on Wednesday.
The group, which has built up its position with a shopping
spree in recent years, showed a bottom line of 82.9 million
zlotys ($25.27 million) in the third quarter compared with 108
million zlotys a year earlier.
Analysts had expected the group to report a decline in net
profit to 72 million zlotys.
Sales were at 1.33 billion zlotys, coming in a touch above
market forecasts of 1.32 billion zlotys, helped mainly by
Asseco's Israeli unit, Formula.
