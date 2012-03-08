WARSAW, March 8 Polish software maker Sygnity said on Thursday a 250 million zlotys ($79 million) hostile bid by larger rival Asseco Poland did not reflect its fair value, especially considering its growth plans.

Last month, Asseco, which has built up its position through a series of acquisitions in recent years, launched the hostile offer with a slim 2-percent premium.

The bid was met with scepticism by investors, with Sygnity's biggest shareholder, Investment fund Legg Mason, saying it was too low.

But even as Sygnity criticised Asseco's move, it cut its 2012 revenue outlook to 580-620 million zlotys from 650-700 million due mainly to postponed contracts.

It kept its operating margin goal at 5-7 percent, which effectively means it expects a lower operating profit.

The group closed 2011 with an operating profit of 8 million zlotys on sales of 566 million, which translates into an operating margin of 1.4 percent.

Shares in Sygnity, which reversed a string of five consecutive annual losses last year, are trading above Asseco's offer of 21 zlotys. On Wednesday they closed at 21.85 zlotys.

