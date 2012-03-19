Asia tech shares join US tumble but full-blown rout not expected
* US tech stocks slumped Friday on reports on iPhone, valuations
WARSAW, March 19 Asseco Poland, eastern Europe's top software group, will drop its plans to take over smaller local rival Sygnity if its 250 million zlotys ($80 million) public offer fails to win shareholder backing, Asseco's head said on Monday.
"We're paying a lot for Sygnity and we can't afford more," Adam Goral told a news conference. ($1 = 3.1311 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
* US tech stocks slumped Friday on reports on iPhone, valuations
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 The Uber Technologies Inc board of directors voted unanimously to adopt all recommendations from a report stemming from allegations of sexual harassment at the company and other employee concerns, a board representative said on Sunday.