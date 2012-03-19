* Offers PLN 170 mln as dividend payout from 2011
* Says in talks with seven banks over Nasdaq listing
(Adds further details, comments by CEO)
WARSAW, March 19 Asseco Poland, one of
eastern Europe's biggest software groups, said on Monday a 250
million-zloty ($80 million) bid for local rival Sygnity
was its final offer.
Asseco, which has built up its position through a series of
acquisitions in recent years, is offering 21 zlotys a share for
Sygnity.
However, shares in Sygnity have been trading above that mark
this year and were up 0.23 percent at 22.05 zlotys by 1530 GMT
on Monday.
"We are paying a lot for Sygnity and we cannot afford more,"
Asseco's chief executive Adam Goral told reporters. "Sygnity is
one of three takeover projects at Asseco. It would strengthen
us, but it is not the most important one."
Goral, who continues to harbour global ambitions for his
company, plans to return to the idea of listing on the U.S.
Nasdaq market and is also seeking to expand in Asia.
Asseco wants to use the proceeds from the planned $200-$300
million Nasdaq listing, to buy out minorities in its numerous
listed subsidiaries, with Asseco Central Europe seen
as first in line.
"We are meeting seven banks this week to chose our eventual
partner for the Nasdaq listing," Goral said.
Its 2010 takeover of Israeli rival Formula Systems
helped Asseco increase its sales by more than half
last year but it reported on Friday a 4 percent drop in net
profit to 397 million zlotys, better than the 9 percent fall
forecast by analysts.
Asseco's shares underperformed the market on Monday, falling
3.4 percent to 50.6 zlotys.
($1 = 3.1311 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)