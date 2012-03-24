WARSAW, March 24 Polish software group Sygnity
is in talks with two potential strategic investors
that could help it fend off a hostile takeover offer by larger
rival Asseco Poland, Sygnity's chief executive was
quoted on Saturday as saying.
Eastern Europe's top software group, Asseco offered 250
million zlotys ($80 million) for Sygnity and vowed not to raise
the figure, which Sygnity said was too low.
"Our plan assumed the appearance of a strategic investor in
2013. Three or four companies were interested," Sygnity's CEO
Norbert Biedzycki was quoted as saying by Gazeta Wyborcza daily.
"The tender increased the pace of the discussions. We currently
have two potential investors, but I won't reveal the details."
A Sygnity spokesman said the potential investors are
foreign, but declined to name them.
Asseco sees the combination as a way to better take on
global IT leaders including HP, Oracle and IBM
in its home market.
Shares in Sygnity, which reversed a string of five
consecutive annual losses last year, closed at 21.90 zlotys,
above the 21 zlotys offered for each by Asseco.
Asseco's offer ends on April 10 and requires 66.9 percent of
shares to be tendered.
($1 = 3.1311 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Chris Borowski; editing by Jason Neely)