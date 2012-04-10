Soccer-FIFA reaches late deal to show Confederations Cup in Russia
ZURICH, June 11 FIFA has reached an agreement to broadcast the Confederations Cup in host nation Russia, it said on Sunday, six days before the tournament gets under way.
WARSAW, April 10 Polish software group Asseco Poland said on Tuesday it extended its $78 million hostile offer for smaller rival Sygnity to May 10.
The offer, rebuffed by Sygnity and dismissed by some of its main investors as too low, was set to expire on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chris Borowski)
ZURICH, June 11 FIFA has reached an agreement to broadcast the Confederations Cup in host nation Russia, it said on Sunday, six days before the tournament gets under way.
LAHORE, Pakistan June 11 A Pakistani counter-terrorism court has sentenced to death a man who allegedly committed blasphemy on Facebook, a government prosecutor said on Sunday, the first time someone has been handed the death penalty for blaspheming on social media.