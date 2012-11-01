Nov 1 Despite cushy profit margins, asset
managers must look to new areas such as retirement products and
exchange-traded funds for growth as flows to their traditional
equity funds stall out, a new research report found.
Scheduled to be released on Thursday morning by consulting
firm McKinsey & Co, the report lays out stark alternatives for
fund companies even as many have ridden a wave of rising assets
to manage.
But often the asset growth has come from rising stock
markets, and not because firms have found new ways to bring in
cash from investors.
"Market appreciation is now the lifeblood of the industry -
an unstable foundation on which to move forward," the report
warned.
Moreover, the sector's profit margin was 28 percent on
average in 2011. That would be the envy of many other
industries. But the figure lags its 2007 level of 33 percent.
Also, the gap between successful and unsuccessful firms is
widening, the report found.
The best-positioned companies are those that have steadily
invested in growth areas like alternative funds, retirement
products or vehicles like exchange-traded funds, said Salim
Ramji, one of the report's lead authors.
"What the industry needs to do is find those sources of new
flows," Ramji said in an interview. "The sources of flows are
very different than what they have been in the past."
MATCHING OTHER REVIEWS
McKinsey's report did not name any specific fund companies.
But its broad conclusions match those of other high-level
reviews of the asset-management industry that have noted
faltering flows and steady gains by just a few companies.
"The result is an acceleration of a winner-take-all trend
that is redefining the industry landscape," wrote the Boston
Consulting Group in a separate report issued in September.
Earnings that fund managers have reported so far for the third
quarter ended Sept. 30 have borne out this trend.
Several larger or more specialized firms reporting steady
inflows like Affiliated Managers Group and T. Rowe Price
Group. While others like Legg Mason Inc posted
continued outflows from their once-profitable equities funds.
Spooked by volatile markets, retail investors have moved out
of the equities funds that have been among the companies' most
profitable, and into index funds and bond products with lower
perceived risks.
"Asset managers are trying to convince retail investors to
reallocate toward risk via stepped up advertising/marketing
campaigns, but active equity is still under pressure," wrote
Goldman Sachs analyst Marc Irizarry in a report on the quarter
issued Wednesday. Passive funds, he wrote, are "dominating the
discussion."
For their report on the North American funds industry the
McKinsey authors surveyed more than 100 firms, with $15 trillion
under management, or about two-thirds of the region's total
managed assets.
The report found three growth areas - passive products,
"solutions" products like retirement funds, and alternative
funds - took in $1.3 trillion in new customer cash from 2008 to
mid-2012.
In contrast, $670 billion flowed out of actively managed
equity funds over that period. Bond funds took in $602 billion
during the period, the report acknowledged, but that trend is
likely to reverse as the economy improves.