LONDON Oct 13 Global funds' equity allocations have rebounded from three-year lows, with investors upping British, European and emerging stocks in portfolios as confidence grew in China's outlook, a poll showed on Tuesday.

The monthly fund survey was conducted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) between Oct 2-8, before Tuesday's poor Chinese export data. It showed a net 26 percent of participants had overweight positions in equities, rising from 17 percent in September and in line with long-term averages.

Cash positions remain high at 5.1 percent but slipped from last month's 5.5 percent - still above the 4.5 percent mark which according to BAML generates a "buy" signal for equities.

"Investors are still long cash & short risk...(it) shows neither recession expectations nor an underweight in stocks," BAML said.

Allocations to emerging equities rose to three-month highs after hitting record lows last month - a net 28 percent are now underweight compared with 34 percent in September.

A third of investors also consider emerging currencies to be undervalued, the highest reading since Mar 2013.

The change of heart on emerging assets is possibly down to increased optimism that China would not suffer a hard landing.

While recent data from China has been largely disappointing, more than 40 percent of investors predicted that annual Chinese growth would be between 5.1 percent and 6 percent in the coming three years.

This optimism led to a rise in commodity allocations as well, even though the net 23 percent underweight remains bigger than long-term averages, BAML said.

Commodity-heavy UK equities posted their second biggest monthly jump ever, with a net 6 percent underweight position from last month's 25 percent, while eurozone allocations improved to seven-month highs.

A net 54 percent were overweight European stocks, a 9 percentage point rise form September, BAML said.

The mood was not entirely positive however - earnings expectations were at the most pessimistic levels since mid-2012 and underweight positions on U.S. equities grew to a net 10 percent versus last month's 6 percent.

In a significant swing, for the first time in more than five years, the survey showed that the proportion of investors demanding corporate balance sheet improvement outweighed those seeking buybacks and dividends.

Bond allocation were at 29-month highs, with a net 41 percent underweight while only 49 percent of investors expected higher long-term rates in 12 months, which BAML said was the lowest reading in three years. (Reporting by Sujata Rao Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)