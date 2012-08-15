LONDON Aug 15 AssetCo Plc said on Wednesday it had sold its UK fire engine businesses for 2 pounds ($3.14), marking the end of a loss-making venture that has prompted a major restructuring of the British firm.

The group has sold its UK vehicle leasing and maintenance businesses, which it said hold the contracts with London and Lincoln Fire authorities, to AB & A Investments Ltd and would now focus on its fire and rescue operations in the Middle East.

AssetCo said in a statement the contracts were based on a flawed business and financial structure and were the principal reason for a "significant decline in shareholder value."

In the audited 18-month period ended 30 September 2011, the companies being sold made a loss after exceptional items but before tax of 16.5 million pounds.

AssetCo, which has a contract in the United Arab Emirates to provide personnel, training and equipment as part of an outsourced fire-fighting service, said it was pursuing other opportunities in the Middle East.

The company has struggled with debt and last September raised 14 million pounds in capital while agreeing a writedown of debt with banks.

This allowed it to ring-fence its more stable UAE business from the liabilities of its UK operations.

In April the firm restated its accounts for 2010 after discovering "significant" overstatement of profits and assets, meaning an operating profit swung to a loss.

Shares in the firm have fallen more than 80 percent on a year ago and were trading at 271.5 pence at 1506 GMT.