Feb 15 The number of mergers and acquisitions in the asset management industry rose modestly in 2011, held back by falling buyer confidence in the last half of the year, according to a report released on Wednesday by Sandler O'Neill and Partners.

The level of mergers-and-acquisitions activity in 2012 is likely to be little changed from last year as financial and political uncertainties persist, the report said.

"When you look at the public equity markets, the M&A market acted much the same," Sandler O'Neill managing director Aaron Dorr said in an interview, referring to the retreat in market confidence that peaked last August.

"In the second half of last year, buyers pulled in their horns a bit and we saw less activity than in the first half," he said. "Potential buyers of business are also emotionally subject to the volatility of the markets. It's easy to lose your conviction, and you need conviction."

There were 132 asset management transactions in 2011, a small uptick from the 128 deals transacted in 2010, but still down from the 148 transactions in 2009.

Aggregate assets under management transacted totaled $1.3 trillion in 2011, a roughly 30 percent increase from 2010 when they totaled $992 billion.

Most of those transactions were "more tactical than transformational" the report said, with more tuck-in acquisitions than mega deals as many corporate buyers were unwilling to make aggressive wagers because of volatile markets.

The five largest transactions, as measured by assets under management, were minority stake acquisitions, with two of the five being management teams investing in themselves via a buyout.

The largest deal of the year in the asset management industry in 2011 was Neuberger Berman's agreement to purchase the remaining ownership held by the Lehman Brothers estate.

In 2012, buyers unconstrained by capital, regulatory and reputational burdens will likely be the dominant acquirers of asset management firms as they seek opportunities to diversify and globalize their businesses, the report said.

U.S. parties, which were the most active sellers and acquirers of asset management companies in 2011, will likely take the dominant share of deal activity again in 2012.

"The U.S. market is by a multiple the largest in asset management, with the largest number of asset managers," Dorr said.