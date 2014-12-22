BRIEF-Kairuide Holding's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 2 pending announcement
Dec 22 Assetus SA :
* Rajdy 4x4 SA sells 399,000 of the company's shares for 2 zlotys ($0.6) each
* Rajdy 4x4 reduces its stake in Assetus to 0.02 percent from 9.41 percent Source text for Eikon: and
* Wealth Bay SA buys 399,000 of the company's shares for 2 zlotys each and increases its stake in Assetus to 19.94 percent from 10.54 percent
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.4826 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 2 pending announcement
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Friday said first-quarter net profit rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, less than expected, as higher costs ate into a surge in sales.