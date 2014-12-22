Dec 22 Assetus SA :

* Rajdy 4x4 SA sells 399,000 of the company's shares for 2 zlotys ($0.6) each

* Rajdy 4x4 reduces its stake in Assetus to 0.02 percent from 9.41 percent Source text for Eikon: and

* Wealth Bay SA buys 399,000 of the company's shares for 2 zlotys each and increases its stake in Assetus to 19.94 percent from 10.54 percent

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.4826 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)