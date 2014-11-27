Nov 27 Assetus SA :

* Reported on Nov. 26 that it signed a preliminary agreement to sell 27.2 pct stake (or 68 shares) in Modern Dach Sp. z o.o.

* After the transaction it will still hold a controlling stake of 50.4 pct in the company Source text for Eikon:

