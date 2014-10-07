Oct 7 Assetus SA :

* Says to focus its business activity on capital investment and Internet websites management

* Says refocusing is due to increase of stake in modern Dach Sp. z o.o. and worsening conditions of the outdoor advertising industry

* Says has limited its outdoor advertising activities as of Q2 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)