BRIEF-Gospell Digital Technology to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Oct 7 Assetus SA :
* Says to focus its business activity on capital investment and Internet websites management
* Says refocusing is due to increase of stake in modern Dach Sp. z o.o. and worsening conditions of the outdoor advertising industry
* Says has limited its outdoor advertising activities as of Q2 Source text for Eikon:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Telekomunikasi Selular's (Telkomsel) National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation is based on our estimate that Telkomsel will maintain its market-leadership status in the Indonesian mobile telecommunications market. It consistently outperforms its competitors in terms of net subscriber additions, network expansion and fi