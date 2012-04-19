* Q1 earnings $0.24/shr

April 20 Associated Banc-Corp's quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates as improved credit quality ensured the mid-western regional bank did not have to provision for bad loans.

For January-March, the bank earned $41 million, or 24 cents per share, up from $15 million, or 9 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 23 cents per share, excluding special items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income was up 2 percent to $155 million.

Net interest margin was 3.31 percent, an increase of 10 basis points from the prior quarter.

Last year, the regional lender had kept aside $31 million as bad loan provisons.

Shares of the company, valued at about $2.29 billion, closed at $13.40 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. They have gained about 8 percent in value in the last three months, outperforming a 3 percent rise in the KBW regional bank index.