UPDATE 1-Cathay Pacific reshuffles top leadership after annual loss
* Changes come as airline seeks to cut management costs (Updates with other leadership changes, details)
Dec 6 Associated British Foods PLC : * Ab foods - trading for the group in the first two months of the new financial
year has been in line with expectations * Expect adjusted earnings per share for the current financial year similar to
2013 *
* Changes come as airline seeks to cut management costs (Updates with other leadership changes, details)
LONDON, April 12 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday the financial technology sector did not need the same level of regulation as banks, in the latest sign of Britain seeking to cement its position as a global fintech hub after Brexit.