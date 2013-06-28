By Soyoung Kim and Olivia Oran
| NEW YORK, June 28
NEW YORK, June 28 Buyout firm Hellman & Friedman
LLC has picked Goldman Sachs Group, Barclays and
UBS AG to lead a planned initial public offering of
Associated Materials, a maker of home-building products that it
bought for $1.3 billion in 2010, two people familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
Associated Materials, which makes products like vinyl and
aluminum siding and vinyl fencing under brands including Gentek
and Alpine Windows, is among several building products companies
looking to go public this year as the U.S. housing market
recovers from a deep slump.
Hellman & Friedman, which bought Associated Materials from
Investcorp and Harvest Partners, did not respond to requests for
comment.
Goldman and Barclays declined to comment. UBS could not be
reached for comment. The sources asked not to be named because
the matter is not public.
A potential listing would come at a time when other firms
are also trying to capitalize on a rebound in the U.S. housing
market from the trough of the financial crisis.
But it faces challenges from increased volatility in the
stock markets. Weighed down by concerns the Federal Reserve may
trim back its stimulus policies and worries about a weaker
Chinese economy, some companies have been forced to scrap stock
market debuts or cut offer prices in the past few weeks.
HD Supply Holdings Inc, the industrial and construction
supplies company backed by Bain Capital, Carlyle Group
and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, raised a less-than-expected $957.2
million in an IPO this week after recent market volatility and
rising rates left some investors skittish.
Still, shares of HD Supply rose as much as 5.4 percent on
the first day of trading on Thursday, reflecting investor
appetite for offerings in the sector.
Associated Materials had net sales of $1.1 billion in 2012,
flat from the year prior. It had adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $107 million
in 2012.
Other recent IPOs from companies with ties to the housing
market include Tri Pointe Homes Inc TPH.N, William Lyon
Homes and Taylor Morrison Home Corp.