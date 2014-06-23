MILAN, June 23 Italy's asset manager industry saw inflows of 7.1 billion euros ($9.6 billion) in May, after the 7 billion euro inflows in April, industry body Assogestioni said on Monday.

Total inflows in the first five months of the year amounted to 43.6 billion euros, bringing the stock of assets under management to 1.428 trillion euros. ($1 = 0.7366 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Francesca Landini)