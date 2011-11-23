* H1 pretax profit 13.9 mln stg vs 11.4 mln stg

* H1 revenue rises 31 pct

* Rights issue to raise 35.3 mln stg

* Suspends interim dividend

Nov 23 Assura Group posted a higher underlying pretax profit and said it would raise 35.3 million pounds in a rights issue, but suspended its interim dividend.

The group, which owns and invests in primary care centres across UK, said it would use proceeds from the issue to cancel the interest rate swap with National Australia Bank.

Assura intends to recommend a final dividend this year, it said.

For the April-September period, it posted an underlying pretax profit of 13.9 million pounds, compared with a year-ago profit of 11.4 million pounds.

Revenue grew 31 percent to 18.3 million pounds. The AH Medical Properties acquisition, completeled in February, contributed 4 million pounds to revenue.

The group ended the period with 48.7 million pounds in cash and net debt of 323.7 million pounds.

Assura shares, which have lost 15 percent of their value since it reported full-year results in April, closed at 39.75 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)