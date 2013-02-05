By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 5 Flagstar Bancorp Inc was
ordered on Tuesday to pay $90.1 million to bond insurer Assured
Guaranty Ltd in a contract dispute over loans underlying
$900 million in mortgage-backed securities.
The ruling was issued by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in
Manhattan following a bench trial last year.
Assured had sued Flagstar over guarantees it provided for
the securities, which turned sour as the housing market
imploded.
The closely watched lawsuit has been seen as a test of the
ability of bond insurers to hold banks accountable for losses
incurred insuring securities at the heart of the financial
crisis.