Nov 26 Credit Suisse Group AG has
reached a confidential settlement with Assured Guaranty Ltd
on claims related to what the insurer said were
defective loans underlying mortgage-backed securities, court
documents showed.
Assured Guaranty said it had filed to dismiss its lawsuit
against Credit Suisse, according to a statement on its website.
U.S. Bank National Association, which acts as a trustee for
the six residential mortgage-backed securities that were at
issue, filed a motion with the New York Supreme Court objecting
to the confidential settlement.
The U.S. Bank National Association filed a motion on Nov. 20
seeking to intervene as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The parties to the lawsuit deemed that the motion to
intervene was moot once a settlement had been reached and
said they would not be submitting any responses to the motion.
However, the U.S. Bank National Association said the action
can only be discontinued by court order.
Assured, which had guaranteed the loans, sued Credit Suisse
in 2011 alleging that the bank had misstated the quality of
loans, and that a "massive number" of bad mortgages were
packaged into the securities.
The lawsuit is among numerous cases brought after the U.S.
housing slump seeking to hold banks accountable for losses
incurred by insurers who guaranteed securities during the
financial crisis.
Credit Suisse also faces similar charges from MBIA Inc
regarding the manner in which it processed loans used in
mortgage-backed securities.
The case is Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp v DLJ Mortgage
Capital Inc, New York state Supreme Court, New York County, No.
652837/2011.
