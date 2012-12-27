MILAN Dec 27 Italian builder and concession company Astaldi has closed a $340-million refinancing deal for the Chacayes hydroelectric concession project in Chile, it said on Thursday.

In a statement, Astaldi said the 14-year project finance loan was subscribed by a consortium of Chilean and Brazilian banks and will boost the project's return rate.

The banks that joined the operation are Brazil's Banco Itau, Banco de Credito y Inversiones and Corpbanca, it said.

Astaldi holds 27.3 percent of the concession. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)