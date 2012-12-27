MILAN Dec 27 Italian builder and concession
company Astaldi has closed a $340-million refinancing deal for
the Chacayes hydroelectric concession project in Chile, it said
on Thursday.
In a statement, Astaldi said the 14-year project finance
loan was subscribed by a consortium of Chilean and Brazilian
banks and will boost the project's return rate.
The banks that joined the operation are Brazil's Banco
Itau, Banco de Credito y Inversiones and
Corpbanca, it said.
Astaldi holds 27.3 percent of the concession.
