MILAN Jan 2 Italian construction company Astaldi said its joint venture with Impregilo had been awarded a contract worth a total of 791 million euros to build a road in the south of the country.

Astaldi holds 60 percent of the joint venture. The planned duration of the project, which involves the upgrade of a 38 km Section of the Jonica National Road, is 7 years and 8 months. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)