ROME May 29 A consortium led by Italy's Astaldi is working with banks to secure a first tranche of 6.5 billion euros in financing for its project to build a highway between Gebze and Izmir in Turkey, a source familiar with the matter said.

"The financing will be done in two tranches, and the aim is to finalise the term sheet for a first tranche in July for about half of the total, and then to close the financing after the summer," the source told Reuters.

Astaldi leads a consortium that includes five Turkish companies to build a highway between Gebze, near Istanbul, and Izmir, which will include the construction of one of the biggest suspension bridges in the world. Construction is supposed to begin next year.

Astaldi were up 3.5 percent compared with a 0.5 percent rise of Milan's benchmark FTSE MIB index. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Steve Scherer.)