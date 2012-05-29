ROME May 29 A consortium led by Italy's Astaldi
is working with banks to secure a first tranche of 6.5
billion euros in financing for its project to build a highway
between Gebze and Izmir in Turkey, a source familiar with the
matter said.
"The financing will be done in two tranches, and the aim is
to finalise the term sheet for a first tranche in July for about
half of the total, and then to close the financing after the
summer," the source told Reuters.
Astaldi leads a consortium that includes five Turkish
companies to build a highway between Gebze, near Istanbul, and
Izmir, which will include the construction of one of the biggest
suspension bridges in the world. Construction is supposed to
begin next year.
Astaldi were up 3.5 percent compared with a 0.5 percent rise
of Milan's benchmark FTSE MIB index.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Steve Scherer.)