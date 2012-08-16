ANKARA Aug 16 A financing package worth $6.5 billion for Italian builder Astaldi's Turkish road project has been delayed until November at the earliest, a source close to the deal said on Thursday.

Financing for the Gebze-Izmir motorway in northwestern Turkey had been expected to be ready by the end of August, but work on its environmental impact assessment has caused the delay, the source said on condition his name was not used.

Astaldi leads a consortium that includes five Turkish companies to build the highway, which will include construction of one of the biggest suspension bridges in the world. Construction is supposed to begin next year. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)