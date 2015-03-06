March 6 U.S. health regulators on Friday
approved Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc's drug
for the treatment of two rare, often fatal invasive fungal
infections that target patients with blood cancers.
The Food and Drug Administration approved sale of the
anti-fungal drug, Cresemba, for use against invasive
aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis.
The approval had been expected after an expert advisory
panel to the FDA in January voted 11-0 that Astellas had
demonstrated sufficient safety and efficacy to support Cresemba
for aspergillosis and 8-2 for mucormycosis.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Diane Craft)