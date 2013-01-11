BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
TOKYO Jan 11 Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc said on Friday that European drug regulators approved its drug treatment for overactive bladder systems, boosting its foothold in the market for the condition.
The European Commission granted approval of the Betmiga, or mirabegron, oral treatment, Astellas said. It said overactive bladder symptoms affect more than 400 million people worldwide.
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share