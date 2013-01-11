TOKYO Jan 11 Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc said on Friday that European drug regulators approved its drug treatment for overactive bladder systems, boosting its foothold in the market for the condition.

The European Commission granted approval of the Betmiga, or mirabegron, oral treatment, Astellas said. It said overactive bladder symptoms affect more than 400 million people worldwide.

