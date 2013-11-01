BRIEF-FDA approves two of Gilead's hepatitis C drugs for pediatric patients
* U.S. FDA approves new indications for Harvoni and Sovaldi in pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic hepatitis C infection
TOKYO Nov 1 Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc said on Friday it would buy back up to 5.3 million shares, or 30 billion yen ($306 million) worth of its own stock between Nov. 5 and Dec. 16.
That would amount to 1.17 percent of its outstanding stock. ($1 = 98.1100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
* NN Group obtains declarations of no objection from DNB, NBB and ECB, and competition clearance from the European Commission