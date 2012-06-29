BRIEF-SCA to close tissue production plant in the US
* Restructuring costs for closure are expected to amount to approximately SEK 250m
TOKYO, June 29 Astellas Pharma Inc said on Friday it had received approval to market prostate cancer treatment drug Gonax in Japan.
Gonax, which controls the growth of prostate cancer by suppressing testosterone production, has been approved in 59 countries, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)
June 7 Mylan NV defended Chairman Robert Coury's role to ISS this week as the influential proxy firm prepares to advise shareholders on how they should vote on the re-election of Coury and other directors, according to a letter the drugmaker released on Wednesday.