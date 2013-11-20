By Toni Clarke
Nov 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
warned physicians on Wednesday that two chemicals used to
conduct cardiovascular stress tests can cause heart attacks and
death, and it suggested resuscitation equipment and trained
staff be available when the tests are conducted.
The injectable products, Lexiscan and Adenoscan, are
marketed by Astellas Pharma US Inc. They work by
stressing the heart, allowing physicians to take images that can
show areas of low blood flow and damaged heart muscle. The tests
are given to patients who are physically unable to exercise.
The FDA said heart attacks may be triggered by the tests
because the chemicals dilate the heart's arteries and increase
blood flow to help identify obstructions. Blood flows more
easily to unblocked arteries, which can reduce blood flow to an
obstructed artery. In some cases, that can lead to a heart
attack, the agency said.
The FDA advised physicians not to use the products in
patients with signs of acute myocardial ischemia, which occurs
when blood flow to the heart muscle is decreased. Some cases of
heart attack and death have occurred in patients with unstable
angina, or chest pain, and other heart problems.
Astellas said it takes its safety reporting obligations very
seriously and has been working with the FDA to ensure healthcare
practitioners are aware of the latest safety information, which
will be included in the drug's prescribing information.
"Changes to product labels are not uncommon," the company
said in a statement. "Lexiscan and Adenoscan have been
determined by the FDA to be safe and effective when use is
consistent with the approved indications."
The FDA said it analyzed its safety database for Lexiscan
for side effects reported between June 24, 2008, and April 10,
2013, and for Adenoscan from May 18, 1995, to April 10, 2013,
correlating with the start of marketing for each drug.
The database contained 26 heart attacks and 29 deaths
following administration with Lexiscan, and six heart attacks
and 27 deaths following administration with Adenoscan. The
reports did not always specify when the events occurred, but
when the timing was specified, they tended to occur within six
hours of a stress test, the FDA said.
The FDA said that due to limitations in the data, it was
unable to discern a difference in risk between the two
chemicals.