April 10 Strong sales of its overactive bladder
treatment are expected to boost Japanese drug major Astellas
Pharma's group operating profit to 150 billion yen
($1.84 billion) for the year ending March 2013, the Nikkei daily
said.
One of Astellas' biggest products, Vesicare had global sales
of $1.1 billion in 2010.
For the year ended March 2012, Astellas' group operating
profit likely rose 17 percent to around 140 billion yen, beating
an earlier forecast for a 15 percent growth, Nikkei added.
Sales for the year are estimated to have exceeded an earlier
projection of a 2 percent growth, at 974 billion yen, the paper
added.
Sales are likely to climb to $980 billion yen in the year
ending March 2013, helped in part by a rise in volumes of new
products released in Japan, such as those for treating asthma
and osteoporosis, the Japanese daily said.
Although cuts in government-mandated drug prices this month
are expected to weigh on earnings in the current year, the
company is expected to record double-digit sales growth for
Vesicare worldwide, Nikkei said.
Efforts to curb research and development expenses are also
expected to add to this year's profit, said the daily.