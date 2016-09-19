Sept 19 Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc and San Diego-based Vical Inc said their experimental herpes vaccine failed a mid-stage study involving certain kidney transplant patients.

The vaccine, ASP0113, is designed to prevent cytomegalovirus (CMV) disease.

CMV is a herpes virus that infects more than half of all adults in the United States by the age of 50, and is even more widespread in developing countries, the companies said on Monday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)