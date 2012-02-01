Teva Pharm looks to refresh board with four new nominees
* Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is looking to refresh its board of directors with four new members as it tries to restore investor confidence after a series of missteps.
TOKYO Feb 1 Astellas Pharma Inc said on Wednesday it and Belgian pharmaceutical group UCB will jointly develop and sell the rhematoid arthritis drug Cimzia, or certolizumab pegol, in Japan. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)
COPENHAGEN, June 10 Danish diabetes drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Saturday presented its findings from the real-world study EU-TREAT at the American Diabetes Association's 77th Scientific Sessions.