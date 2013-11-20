Nov 20 US FDA:
* FDA warns of rare but serious risk of heart attack and death
with Astellas
Pharma's cardiac nuclear stress test drugs Lexiscan
and Adenoscan
* FDA says approved changes to drug labels to reflect the
serious events &
updated recommendations for use of Astellas' Lexiscan and
Adenoscan
* FDA says healthcare professionals should avoid using
Astellas' Lexiscan &
Adenoscan in patients with signs of cardiovascular
instability
* FDA says data limitations prevents it from determining if
there is a
difference in risk of heart attack or death between Lexiscan
and Adenoscan
