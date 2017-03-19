By Davide Barbuscia and Tom Arnold
DUBAI, March 19
DUBAI, March 19 United Arab Emirates-based Aster
DM Healthcare is in discussions with its banks to change some
terms of a syndicated loan to counter difficult business
conditions including delays to payments it is owed, sources
familiar with the matter said.
The company, which operates hospitals, clinics and
pharmacies in the Gulf and India, raised a multi-tranche
syndicated loan equivalent to about 600 million dirhams ($163
million) in March last year, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Aster wants to modify in particular the period during which
it may draw down the loan.
“There are some loan covenants they want to reset,” said one
banking source.
A spokesman for Aster declined to comment.
A number of healthcare firms in the United Arab Emirates are
looking at debt refinancing options in order to improve their
positions because of sluggish business, bankers said.
Some are struggling as a result of changes in medical
insurance rules in Abu Dhabi, as well as tough competition and a
slowing economy, which has led to thousands of expatriates
leaving because of job losses.
Another source said Aster’s problems were partly a result of
the slow pace of payments in Saudi Arabia where, according to
its website, it operates a 220-bed hospital in Riyadh. The Saudi
economy slowed sharply last year because of low oil prices and
the government delayed payments to many of its suppliers.
Earlier this year Indian lender ICICI Bank – which had a
lead role in Aster's syndicated loan – approached banks to sound
out their appetite for a refinancing of that facility. That
option was discarded in favour of a loan waiver that would
change the drawdown period, sources said. ICICI did not respond
to a request for comment.
Aster plans to launch an initial public offer of shares in
India this year, its chairman told Reuters last October. It
hired India's Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
and Goldman Sachs to arrange the IPO.
Aster’s loan was provided by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank,
ICICI Bank, Mashreqbank, National Bank of Fujairah, and Standard
Chartered Bank as mandated lead arrangers. National Bank of Abu
Dhabi, National bank of Oman and State bank of India were also
involved with less senior lead arranger roles, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
