Aug 31 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc said
initial data from a small study showed that its lead stem cell
therapy could improve mobility in patients paralyzed by a spinal
cord injury.
The therapy, AST OPC-1, is the first product derived from
human embryos to be tested on humans.
Its success is a key step toward proving that embryonic stem
cell research could cure diseases such as cancer, Parkinson's
and serious health conditions such immune deficiencies, stroke
and spinal injuries.
Data showed that the severity of the spinal injury was
reduced in the first patient and two other patients were able to
resume their rehabilitation programs soon after being injected
with the stem cells.
The early study tested the benefits of a smaller dose of 2
million stem cells that are tuned to develop into nerves.
Asterias bought OPC-1 in 2013 from the erstwhile stem cell
research leader Geron Corp, which decided to focus on
developing cancer drugs.
Geron chose to abandon its stem cell therapy in 2011 after
such research got embroiled in the abortion debate, prompting
many biotech companies to stay quiet about their research.
Monday's announcement was the first about the therapy in
more than two years.
In an early-stage study conducted by Geron, the therapy
showed potential in repairing spinal injury in four of the five
patients tested, without any adverse events.
Asterias is looking to show recovery of mobility in four out
of every 10 patients treated with OPC-1, compared with two out
of 10 achieving the same level of improvement without any
treatment, Chief Executive Pedro Lichtinger told Reuters in
early August.
Asterias expects to release complete safety data from the
first half of the study later in the year.
Lichtinger said he was confident the data would be positive
but was not expecting miracles.
"It is important to know that we do not expect patients to
get up and play basketball," he said. "But we do expect the
patients to have significant improvements in mobility."
