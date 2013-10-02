Oct 2 Hedge fund Sarissa Capital, a large
shareholder of Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc, opposed the
sale of the biotechnology company to Japan's Otsuka Holdings Co
.
Sarissa, founded by activist investor Alex Denner, a former
associate of billionaire Carl Icahn, said Otsuka's $886 million,
or $8.50 per share, offer undervalued Astex.
Shares of the U.S. company were trading at $8.64 on the
Nasdaq on Wednesday, indicating that investors expect a higher
bid.
Otsuka, whose mainstay schizophrenia treatment is facing
patents expiration, agreed last month to buy Astex to tap into
its cancer drug pipeline.
Brean Capital analyst Gene Mack said in a note dated Sept. 5
that Astex should have rejected an offer below $13 per share as
it did not reflect the royalties from its drug Dacogen and its
portfolio of drugs partnered with companies including Novartis
AG.
Sarissa questioned the timing of a deal that comes before
the release of key data from a cancer drug, codenamed SGI110,
expected as early as December.
The firm, which disclosed a 5 percent stake in Astex, raised
concerns over Otsuka's expectation of offering greater
compensation opportunities and incentives to the U.S. company's
senior management.
In an open letter to Astex shareholders, Sarissa said it
believed that Astex did not contact all potential bidders and it
was reaching out to companies it believed had been left out of
the bidding.
Astex did not respond to requests seeking comment.